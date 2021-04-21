Markets
NCNO

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NCNO, CRI, SPLK

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in nCino Inc (Symbol: NCNO), where a total volume of 3,896 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 389,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.7% of NCNO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 834,195 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 3,234 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 323,400 underlying shares of NCNO. Below is a chart showing NCNO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Carter's Inc (Symbol: CRI) options are showing a volume of 2,820 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 282,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.4% of CRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 607,745 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,811 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 181,100 underlying shares of CRI. Below is a chart showing CRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Splunk Inc (Symbol: SPLK) saw options trading volume of 9,429 contracts, representing approximately 942,900 underlying shares or approximately 46.1% of SPLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,400 underlying shares of SPLK. Below is a chart showing SPLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NCNO options, CRI options, or SPLK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NCNO CRI SPLK

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular