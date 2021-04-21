Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NCNO, CRI, SPLK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in nCino Inc (Symbol: NCNO), where a total volume of 3,896 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 389,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.7% of NCNO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 834,195 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 3,234 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 323,400 underlying shares of NCNO. Below is a chart showing NCNO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Carter's Inc (Symbol: CRI) options are showing a volume of 2,820 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 282,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.4% of CRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 607,745 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,811 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 181,100 underlying shares of CRI. Below is a chart showing CRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Splunk Inc (Symbol: SPLK) saw options trading volume of 9,429 contracts, representing approximately 942,900 underlying shares or approximately 46.1% of SPLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,400 underlying shares of SPLK. Below is a chart showing SPLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NCNO options, CRI options, or SPLK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.