Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MU, CTL, PYPL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU), where a total volume of 108,988 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62 strike call option expiring February 07, 2020, with 13,421 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62 strike highlighted in orange:

CenturyLink Inc (Symbol: CTL) options are showing a volume of 54,399 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of CTL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 31, 2020, with 19,336 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of CTL. Below is a chart showing CTL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) options are showing a volume of 27,246 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $116 strike call option expiring January 24, 2020, with 2,487 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 248,700 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $116 strike highlighted in orange:

MU CTL PYPL

