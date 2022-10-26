Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MTCH, LVS, WDAY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH), where a total of 16,770 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47% of MTCH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 4,900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 490,000 underlying shares of MTCH. Below is a chart showing MTCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) saw options trading volume of 40,304 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 45.9% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 3,998 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 399,800 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY) saw options trading volume of 9,127 contracts, representing approximately 912,700 underlying shares or approximately 45.3% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,210 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,000 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

