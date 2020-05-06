Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MTCH, AYX, SUM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH), where a total volume of 34,705 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 170.5% of MTCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 4,680 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 468,000 underlying shares of MTCH. Below is a chart showing MTCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Alteryx Inc (Symbol: AYX) options are showing a volume of 24,483 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 138.5% of AYX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 3,191 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 319,100 underlying shares of AYX. Below is a chart showing AYX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

And Summit Materials Inc (Symbol: SUM) options are showing a volume of 15,596 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 117.2% of SUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 5,507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 550,700 underlying shares of SUM. Below is a chart showing SUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

