Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MSTR, OLED, DOCU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR), where a total of 7,999 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 799,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.4% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $900 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 290 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 29,000 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $900 strike highlighted in orange:

Universal Display Corp (Symbol: OLED) options are showing a volume of 2,409 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 240,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.6% of OLED's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 373,165 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 230 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 23,000 underlying shares of OLED. Below is a chart showing OLED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

And DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) options are showing a volume of 17,709 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.5% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $325 strike call option expiring March 12, 2021, with 427 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,700 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $325 strike highlighted in orange:

