Markets
MSTR

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MSTR, OLED, DOCU

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR), where a total of 7,999 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 799,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.4% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $900 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 290 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 29,000 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $900 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Universal Display Corp (Symbol: OLED) options are showing a volume of 2,409 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 240,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.6% of OLED's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 373,165 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 230 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 23,000 underlying shares of OLED. Below is a chart showing OLED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) options are showing a volume of 17,709 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.5% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $325 strike call option expiring March 12, 2021, with 427 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,700 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $325 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MSTR options, OLED options, or DOCU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MSTR OLED DOCU

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest