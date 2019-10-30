Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MSG, HES, HBI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Madison Square Garden Co (Symbol: MSG), where a total volume of 752 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 75,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 72.2% of MSG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 104,150 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of MSG. Below is a chart showing MSG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) saw options trading volume of 15,597 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 72.1% of HES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $64 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 4,477 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 447,700 underlying shares of HES. Below is a chart showing HES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $64 strike highlighted in orange:

And HanesBrands Inc (Symbol: HBI) options are showing a volume of 28,288 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71% of HBI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 9,974 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 997,400 underlying shares of HBI. Below is a chart showing HBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

