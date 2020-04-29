Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MSFT, ULTA, ALGN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), where a total of 225,356 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 22.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.1% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 47.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring May 01, 2020, with 18,976 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) saw options trading volume of 5,552 contracts, representing approximately 555,200 underlying shares or approximately 47% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 810 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,000 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) options are showing a volume of 5,316 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 531,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike put option expiring May 01, 2020, with 638 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,800 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MSFT options, ULTA options, or ALGN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

