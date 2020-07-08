Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MSFT, TSN, WELL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), where a total of 239,826 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 24.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.6% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 35.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring July 10, 2020, with 20,316 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN) saw options trading volume of 13,645 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 47.7% of TSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring August 07, 2020, with 5,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,000 underlying shares of TSN. Below is a chart showing TSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Welltower Inc (Symbol: WELL) options are showing a volume of 15,825 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.6% of WELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 5,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,600 underlying shares of WELL. Below is a chart showing WELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MSFT options, TSN options, or WELL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.