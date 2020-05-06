Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MSFT, TGT, GRUB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), where a total of 257,973 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 25.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.9% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 43.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring May 08, 2020, with 33,415 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) saw options trading volume of 32,674 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 56.8% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 1,549 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,900 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And GrubHub Inc (Symbol: GRUB) options are showing a volume of 17,668 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.3% of GRUB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 1,383 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 138,300 underlying shares of GRUB. Below is a chart showing GRUB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

    Most Popular