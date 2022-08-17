Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MSFT, META, DXC

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), where a total of 239,958 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 24.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 98.5% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 24.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $295 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 13,137 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $295 strike highlighted in orange:

Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) options are showing a volume of 209,556 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 21.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 16,179 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And DXC Technology Co (Symbol: DXC) saw options trading volume of 9,955 contracts, representing approximately 995,500 underlying shares or approximately 57.5% of DXC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 4,049 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 404,900 underlying shares of DXC. Below is a chart showing DXC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

