Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MS, PTON, V

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS), where a total volume of 44,110 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.2% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 2,330 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 233,000 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Peloton Interactive Inc (Symbol: PTON) options are showing a volume of 42,531 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49% of PTON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring April 22, 2022, with 3,942 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 394,200 underlying shares of PTON. Below is a chart showing PTON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

And Visa Inc (Symbol: V) saw options trading volume of 32,039 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 48.2% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $227.50 strike call option expiring April 22, 2022, with 7,935 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 793,500 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $227.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MS options, PTON options, or V options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.