Markets
MS

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MS, PTON, V

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS), where a total volume of 44,110 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.2% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 2,330 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 233,000 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Peloton Interactive Inc (Symbol: PTON) options are showing a volume of 42,531 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49% of PTON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring April 22, 2022, with 3,942 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 394,200 underlying shares of PTON. Below is a chart showing PTON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Visa Inc (Symbol: V) saw options trading volume of 32,039 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 48.2% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $227.50 strike call option expiring April 22, 2022, with 7,935 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 793,500 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $227.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MS options, PTON options, or V options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MS PTON V

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular