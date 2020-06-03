Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MRVL, PLAY, DISH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (Symbol: MRVL), where a total of 67,176 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.2% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 10,407 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

Dave & Busters Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PLAY) saw options trading volume of 35,517 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 61.6% of PLAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring June 05, 2020, with 2,729 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 272,900 underlying shares of PLAY. Below is a chart showing PLAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

And DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH) saw options trading volume of 19,963 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 60.8% of DISH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 6,505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 650,500 underlying shares of DISH. Below is a chart showing DISH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MRVL options, PLAY options, or DISH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

