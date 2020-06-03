Markets
MRVL

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MRVL, PLAY, DISH

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (Symbol: MRVL), where a total of 67,176 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.2% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 10,407 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Dave & Busters Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PLAY) saw options trading volume of 35,517 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 61.6% of PLAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring June 05, 2020, with 2,729 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 272,900 underlying shares of PLAY. Below is a chart showing PLAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH) saw options trading volume of 19,963 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 60.8% of DISH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 6,505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 650,500 underlying shares of DISH. Below is a chart showing DISH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MRVL options, PLAY options, or DISH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRVL PLAY DISH

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular