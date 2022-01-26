Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MRNA, MFA, INTC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA), where a total of 76,027 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 76.9% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring January 28, 2022, with 3,377 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 337,700 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
MFA Financial, Inc. (Symbol: MFA) options are showing a volume of 24,102 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.1% of MFA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 12,156 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of MFA. Below is a chart showing MFA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
And Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) options are showing a volume of 247,981 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 24.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.8% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 35.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 8,538 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 853,800 underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MRNA options, MFA options, or INTC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
