Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MRNA, GMS, QS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA), where a total volume of 37,408 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.2% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 6,595 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 659,500 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
GMS Inc (Symbol: GMS) saw options trading volume of 1,010 contracts, representing approximately 101,000 underlying shares or approximately 56.9% of GMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 177,425 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of GMS. Below is a chart showing GMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And QuantumScape Corp (Symbol: QS) options are showing a volume of 35,342 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.6% of QS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring May 13, 2022, with 5,105 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 510,500 underlying shares of QS. Below is a chart showing QS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MRNA options, GMS options, or QS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
