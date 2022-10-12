Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MRNA, CDW, LRCX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA), where a total of 121,434 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 12.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 259.9% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring October 14, 2022, with 8,356 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 835,600 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

CDW Corp (Symbol: CDW) saw options trading volume of 4,637 contracts, representing approximately 463,700 underlying shares or approximately 72.8% of CDW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 636,550 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,821 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 182,100 underlying shares of CDW. Below is a chart showing CDW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) options are showing a volume of 11,167 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.9% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring October 14, 2022, with 834 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,400 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MRNA options, CDW options, or LRCX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

