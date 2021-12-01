Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MRNA, AZO, JPM

BNK Invest
Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA), where a total volume of 191,961 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 19.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 122% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring December 03, 2021, with 15,986 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) saw options trading volume of 1,256 contracts, representing approximately 125,600 underlying shares or approximately 86.1% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 145,950 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $900 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 210 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21,000 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $900 strike highlighted in orange:

And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 70,271 contracts, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares or approximately 71.7% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring December 03, 2021, with 14,878 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

