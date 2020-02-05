Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MRK, UAL, MA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK), where a total of 66,545 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 67% of MRK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $82 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 6,052 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 605,200 underlying shares of MRK. Below is a chart showing MRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82 strike highlighted in orange:

United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) options are showing a volume of 31,065 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.3% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $87.50 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 2,151 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,100 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) saw options trading volume of 21,836 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 54.1% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $317.50 strike put option expiring February 07, 2020, with 898 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,800 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $317.50 strike highlighted in orange:

