Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MRK, ISRG, DOW

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK), where a total of 39,933 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.9% of MRK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring December 18, 2020, with 17,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of MRK. Below is a chart showing MRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) saw options trading volume of 2,578 contracts, representing approximately 257,800 underlying shares or approximately 43.9% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 587,095 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $740 strike put option expiring December 18, 2020, with 402 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,200 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $740 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW) options are showing a volume of 19,465 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.8% of DOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of DOW. Below is a chart showing DOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MRK options, ISRG options, or DOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

