Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MRK, IRBT, EAT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK), where a total of 36,026 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.9% of MRK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $87.50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 4,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 402,100 underlying shares of MRK. Below is a chart showing MRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87.50 strike highlighted in orange:

iRobot Corp (Symbol: IRBT) saw options trading volume of 5,254 contracts, representing approximately 525,400 underlying shares or approximately 44.8% of IRBT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 701 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,100 underlying shares of IRBT. Below is a chart showing IRBT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Brinker International, Inc. (Symbol: EAT) saw options trading volume of 2,833 contracts, representing approximately 283,300 underlying shares or approximately 43.1% of EAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 657,875 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 2,620 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 262,000 underlying shares of EAT. Below is a chart showing EAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MRK options, IRBT options, or EAT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

