Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MRK, FDX, CRM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK), where a total volume of 48,217 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.1% of MRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $87.50 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 19,549 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of MRK. Below is a chart showing MRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87.50 strike highlighted in orange:
FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) options are showing a volume of 13,440 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.2% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 1,379 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,900 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
And Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) saw options trading volume of 26,391 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 42.9% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 2,328 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 232,800 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
