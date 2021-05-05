Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MRCY, UPS, UPWK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Mercury Systems Inc (Symbol: MRCY), where a total of 2,644 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 264,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 99.4% of MRCY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 266,045 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 546 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,600 underlying shares of MRCY. Below is a chart showing MRCY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) options are showing a volume of 41,080 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 96% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 3,396 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 339,600 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

And Upwork Inc (Symbol: UPWK) saw options trading volume of 11,810 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 94.1% of UPWK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,000 underlying shares of UPWK. Below is a chart showing UPWK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

    Most Popular