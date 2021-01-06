Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MPC, XPO, CARA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC), where a total of 29,898 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.4% of MPC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 5,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 508,700 underlying shares of MPC. Below is a chart showing MPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

XPO Logistics, Inc. (Symbol: XPO) options are showing a volume of 4,337 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 433,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.2% of XPO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 800,800 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 776 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,600 underlying shares of XPO. Below is a chart showing XPO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cara Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: CARA) saw options trading volume of 2,177 contracts, representing approximately 217,700 underlying shares or approximately 54.2% of CARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 401,555 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 874 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,400 underlying shares of CARA. Below is a chart showing CARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MPC options, XPO options, or CARA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

