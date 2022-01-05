Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MPC, ADBE, NTAP

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC), where a total of 97,726 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 165.2% of MPC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72 strike call option expiring January 14, 2022, with 29,274 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of MPC. Below is a chart showing MPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72 strike highlighted in orange:

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 41,409 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 109.1% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $520 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,500 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $520 strike highlighted in orange:

And NetApp, Inc. (Symbol: NTAP) options are showing a volume of 11,466 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.3% of NTAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 3,520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 352,000 underlying shares of NTAP. Below is a chart showing NTAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

