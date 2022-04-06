Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MOS, URI, ALB

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS), where a total of 62,629 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.6% of MOS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $66 strike put option expiring April 08, 2022, with 11,672 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of MOS. Below is a chart showing MOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $66 strike highlighted in orange:
United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) options are showing a volume of 3,257 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 325,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.2% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 636,155 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $460 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 353 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,300 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:
And Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) options are showing a volume of 4,299 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 429,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.6% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 922,655 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 1,743 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 174,300 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MOS options, URI options, or ALB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
