Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MO, TTD, FB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO), where a total volume of 291,061 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 29.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 250.4% of MO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 127,384 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12.7 million underlying shares of MO. Below is a chart showing MO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) saw options trading volume of 13,917 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 229.9% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 605,375 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1000 strike call option expiring December 24, 2020, with 1,506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,600 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:

And Facebook Inc (Symbol: FB) saw options trading volume of 306,860 contracts, representing approximately 30.7 million underlying shares or approximately 184.6% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring December 24, 2020, with 41,209 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

