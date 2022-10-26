Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MO, TDG, DRI

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO), where a total of 38,947 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.7% of MO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47 strike call option expiring October 28, 2022, with 7,463 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 746,300 underlying shares of MO. Below is a chart showing MO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

TransDigm Group Inc (Symbol: TDG) saw options trading volume of 1,116 contracts, representing approximately 111,600 underlying shares or approximately 41.9% of TDG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 266,545 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $461.50 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 420 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,000 underlying shares of TDG. Below is a chart showing TDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $461.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Symbol: DRI) saw options trading volume of 5,716 contracts, representing approximately 571,600 underlying shares or approximately 41.2% of DRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 801 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,100 underlying shares of DRI. Below is a chart showing DRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

