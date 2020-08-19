Markets
MNTA

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MNTA, BMRN, HD

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: MNTA), where a total volume of 79,448 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 701.9% of MNTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 22,026 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of MNTA. Below is a chart showing MNTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc (Symbol: BMRN) saw options trading volume of 38,095 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 399.5% of BMRN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 953,675 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 3,624 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 362,400 underlying shares of BMRN. Below is a chart showing BMRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) saw options trading volume of 74,073 contracts, representing approximately 7.4 million underlying shares or approximately 245.7% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring August 28, 2020, with 11,466 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MNTA options, BMRN options, or HD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MNTA BMRN HD

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular