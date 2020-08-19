Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MNTA, BMRN, HD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: MNTA), where a total volume of 79,448 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 701.9% of MNTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 22,026 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of MNTA. Below is a chart showing MNTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc (Symbol: BMRN) saw options trading volume of 38,095 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 399.5% of BMRN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 953,675 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 3,624 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 362,400 underlying shares of BMRN. Below is a chart showing BMRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) saw options trading volume of 74,073 contracts, representing approximately 7.4 million underlying shares or approximately 245.7% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring August 28, 2020, with 11,466 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

