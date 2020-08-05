Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MNST, HZNP, LPSN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Monster Beverage Corp (Symbol: MNST), where a total volume of 10,218 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.1% of MNST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,400 underlying shares of MNST. Below is a chart showing MNST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Horizon Therapeutics plc (Symbol: HZNP) saw options trading volume of 8,816 contracts, representing approximately 881,600 underlying shares or approximately 48% of HZNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 1,509 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,900 underlying shares of HZNP. Below is a chart showing HZNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And LivePerson Inc (Symbol: LPSN) options are showing a volume of 4,675 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 467,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47% of LPSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 995,450 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 1,902 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 190,200 underlying shares of LPSN. Below is a chart showing LPSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

