Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MMM, UNH, BBY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in 3M Co (Symbol: MMM), where a total volume of 18,474 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.4% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $131 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 6,416 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 641,600 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $131 strike highlighted in orange:

UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) saw options trading volume of 17,699 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 55.3% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $525 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 2,233 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 223,300 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $525 strike highlighted in orange:

And Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) saw options trading volume of 12,338 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 47.5% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,843 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 184,300 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

