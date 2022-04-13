Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MLM, GKOS, ITGR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (Symbol: MLM), where a total of 3,590 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 359,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 94.2% of MLM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 380,945 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 841 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,100 underlying shares of MLM. Below is a chart showing MLM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

Glaukos Corp (Symbol: GKOS) options are showing a volume of 3,791 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 379,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.5% of GKOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 418,685 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of GKOS. Below is a chart showing GKOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Integer Holdings Corp (Symbol: ITGR) options are showing a volume of 1,511 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 151,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.1% of ITGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 177,515 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 375 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,500 underlying shares of ITGR. Below is a chart showing ITGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MLM options, GKOS options, or ITGR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.