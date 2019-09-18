Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MLHR, AZO, FICO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Miller (Herman) Inc (Symbol: MLHR), where a total volume of 3,199 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 319,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 86.8% of MLHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 368,570 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 584 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,400 underlying shares of MLHR. Below is a chart showing MLHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) options are showing a volume of 2,188 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 218,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.5% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 252,935 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1180 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019, with 178 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 17,800 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Fair Isaac Corp (Symbol: FICO) options are showing a volume of 2,372 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 237,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.3% of FICO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 274,940 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 738 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,800 underlying shares of FICO. Below is a chart showing FICO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

