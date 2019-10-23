Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MIDD, DIS, ODFL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Middleby Corp (Symbol: MIDD), where a total volume of 1,634 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 163,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 76.7% of MIDD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 213,125 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 1,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares of MIDD. Below is a chart showing MIDD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) saw options trading volume of 51,688 contracts, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares or approximately 74.1% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 2,692 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 269,200 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (Symbol: ODFL) saw options trading volume of 3,008 contracts, representing approximately 300,800 underlying shares or approximately 67.8% of ODFL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 443,920 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 1,532 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,200 underlying shares of ODFL. Below is a chart showing ODFL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

