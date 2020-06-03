Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MGM, DIS, CLX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM), where a total of 183,674 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 18.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.7% of MGM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 28.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring June 05, 2020, with 14,982 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of MGM. Below is a chart showing MGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) options are showing a volume of 127,520 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.4% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring June 05, 2020, with 11,296 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) saw options trading volume of 7,569 contracts, representing approximately 756,900 underlying shares or approximately 46.2% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring October 16, 2020, with 3,661 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 366,100 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

