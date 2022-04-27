Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MEDP, TTD, AMGN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Medpace Holdings Inc (Symbol: MEDP), where a total volume of 1,515 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 151,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.1% of MEDP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 243,875 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 458 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,800 underlying shares of MEDP. Below is a chart showing MEDP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) saw options trading volume of 26,487 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 59.6% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $56 strike put option expiring May 06, 2022, with 2,310 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 231,000 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $56 strike highlighted in orange:

And Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) saw options trading volume of 14,565 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 54.5% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,289 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,900 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MEDP options, TTD options, or AMGN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

