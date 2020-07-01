Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MED, ATSG, SKX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Medifast Inc (Symbol: MED), where a total volume of 1,681 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 168,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69.5% of MED's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 241,980 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 1,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,000 underlying shares of MED. Below is a chart showing MED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (Symbol: ATSG) options are showing a volume of 3,978 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 397,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.2% of ATSG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 619,445 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 3,106 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,600 underlying shares of ATSG. Below is a chart showing ATSG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Skechers USA Inc (Symbol: SKX) saw options trading volume of 10,844 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 61.1% of SKX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35.50 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 7,478 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 747,800 underlying shares of SKX. Below is a chart showing SKX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35.50 strike highlighted in orange:

