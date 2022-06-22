Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MDT, FBNC, GPRE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Medtronic PLC (Symbol: MDT), where a total volume of 36,785 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.3% of MDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $92.50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 16,332 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of MDT. Below is a chart showing MDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92.50 strike highlighted in orange:
First Bancorp (Symbol: FBNC) saw options trading volume of 655 contracts, representing approximately 65,500 underlying shares or approximately 50.2% of FBNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 130,525 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 605 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,500 underlying shares of FBNC. Below is a chart showing FBNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Green Plains Inc. (Symbol: GPRE) options are showing a volume of 4,884 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 488,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.5% of GPRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 986,650 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,107 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,700 underlying shares of GPRE. Below is a chart showing GPRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
