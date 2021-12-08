Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MDGL, LVS, MRNA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: MDGL), where a total volume of 564 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 56,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.7% of MDGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 111,255 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 79 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7,900 underlying shares of MDGL. Below is a chart showing MDGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) saw options trading volume of 42,180 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 49.6% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $48 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 4,697 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 469,700 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

And Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) options are showing a volume of 68,685 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.4% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring December 10, 2021, with 6,958 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 695,800 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

