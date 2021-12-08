Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MDGL, LVS, MRNA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: MDGL), where a total volume of 564 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 56,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.7% of MDGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 111,255 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 79 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7,900 underlying shares of MDGL. Below is a chart showing MDGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) saw options trading volume of 42,180 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 49.6% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $48 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 4,697 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 469,700 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:
And Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) options are showing a volume of 68,685 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.4% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring December 10, 2021, with 6,958 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 695,800 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MDGL options, LVS options, or MRNA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.