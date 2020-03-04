Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MCHP, DLTR, JWN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Microchip Technology Inc (Symbol: MCHP), where a total of 22,434 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 75% of MCHP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 7,924 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 792,400 underlying shares of MCHP. Below is a chart showing MCHP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) options are showing a volume of 15,890 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.2% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring March 06, 2020, with 3,572 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 357,200 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nordstrom, Inc. (Symbol: JWN) options are showing a volume of 18,914 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67% of JWN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 2,453 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 245,300 underlying shares of JWN. Below is a chart showing JWN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

