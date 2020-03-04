Markets
MCHP

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MCHP, DLTR, JWN

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Microchip Technology Inc (Symbol: MCHP), where a total of 22,434 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 75% of MCHP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 7,924 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 792,400 underlying shares of MCHP. Below is a chart showing MCHP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) options are showing a volume of 15,890 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.2% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring March 06, 2020, with 3,572 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 357,200 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Nordstrom, Inc. (Symbol: JWN) options are showing a volume of 18,914 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67% of JWN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 2,453 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 245,300 underlying shares of JWN. Below is a chart showing JWN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MCHP options, DLTR options, or JWN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MCHP DLTR JWN

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular