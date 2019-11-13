Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MCD, OKTA, EXPE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD), where a total volume of 24,488 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.6% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 2,439 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 243,900 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) saw options trading volume of 8,636 contracts, representing approximately 863,600 underlying shares or approximately 41.5% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 472 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,200 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) options are showing a volume of 16,138 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.3% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 753 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,300 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MCD options, OKTA options, or EXPE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

