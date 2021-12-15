Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MCD, ITCI, CONN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD), where a total of 22,660 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 81% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 6,937 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 693,700 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (Symbol: ITCI) saw options trading volume of 3,774 contracts, representing approximately 377,400 underlying shares or approximately 77.1% of ITCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 489,620 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,422 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 142,200 underlying shares of ITCI. Below is a chart showing ITCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Conns Inc (Symbol: CONN) saw options trading volume of 2,970 contracts, representing approximately 297,000 underlying shares or approximately 74.3% of CONN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 399,885 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,600 underlying shares of CONN. Below is a chart showing CONN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MCD options, ITCI options, or CONN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

