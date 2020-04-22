Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MCD, CVM, GRUB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD), where a total volume of 29,626 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.7% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 4,553 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 455,300 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

CEL-SCI Corporation (Symbol: CVM) saw options trading volume of 2,451 contracts, representing approximately 245,100 underlying shares or approximately 44.4% of CVM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 552,570 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of CVM. Below is a chart showing CVM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And GrubHub Inc (Symbol: GRUB) options are showing a volume of 15,878 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44% of GRUB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring May 01, 2020, with 9,973 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 997,300 underlying shares of GRUB. Below is a chart showing GRUB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

