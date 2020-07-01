Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MAXR, IRTC, AKRO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Maxar Technologies Inc (Symbol: MAXR), where a total volume of 22,105 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 121.7% of MAXR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 11,475 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of MAXR. Below is a chart showing MAXR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

iRhythm Technologies Inc (Symbol: IRTC) saw options trading volume of 4,625 contracts, representing approximately 462,500 underlying shares or approximately 117.4% of IRTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 393,935 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 1,172 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 117,200 underlying shares of IRTC. Below is a chart showing IRTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Akero Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AKRO) saw options trading volume of 2,641 contracts, representing approximately 264,100 underlying shares or approximately 101.9% of AKRO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 259,275 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring July 17, 2020, with 478 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,800 underlying shares of AKRO. Below is a chart showing AKRO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

