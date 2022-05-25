Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MAXR, CHK, LULU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Maxar Technologies Inc (Symbol: MAXR), where a total of 3,910 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 391,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.8% of MAXR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 713,780 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 2,033 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,300 underlying shares of MAXR. Below is a chart showing MAXR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
Chesapeake Energy Corp. (Symbol: CHK) options are showing a volume of 11,924 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.9% of CHK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 4,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 450,200 underlying shares of CHK. Below is a chart showing CHK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 7,722 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 772,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.5% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring June 03, 2022, with 909 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,900 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
