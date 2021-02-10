Markets
MAT

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MAT, RAD, PACB

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Mattel Inc (Symbol: MAT), where a total volume of 13,211 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.6% of MAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 3,052 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 305,200 underlying shares of MAT. Below is a chart showing MAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Rite Aid Corp (Symbol: RAD) options are showing a volume of 20,730 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.5% of RAD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 2,217 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 221,700 underlying shares of RAD. Below is a chart showing RAD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (Symbol: PACB) saw options trading volume of 25,571 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 59.5% of PACB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 6,471 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 647,100 underlying shares of PACB. Below is a chart showing PACB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MAT options, RAD options, or PACB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MAT RAD PACB

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest