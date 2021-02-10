Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MAT, RAD, PACB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Mattel Inc (Symbol: MAT), where a total volume of 13,211 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.6% of MAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 3,052 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 305,200 underlying shares of MAT. Below is a chart showing MAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:

Rite Aid Corp (Symbol: RAD) options are showing a volume of 20,730 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.5% of RAD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 2,217 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 221,700 underlying shares of RAD. Below is a chart showing RAD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (Symbol: PACB) saw options trading volume of 25,571 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 59.5% of PACB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 6,471 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 647,100 underlying shares of PACB. Below is a chart showing PACB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

