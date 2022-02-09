Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MAT, QNST, EXPE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Mattel Inc (Symbol: MAT), where a total of 26,621 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 72.2% of MAT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring February 11, 2022, with 8,894 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 889,400 underlying shares of MAT. Below is a chart showing MAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

QuinStreet, Inc. (Symbol: QNST) options are showing a volume of 2,051 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 205,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.2% of QNST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 292,300 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 576 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,600 underlying shares of QNST. Below is a chart showing QNST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) saw options trading volume of 15,856 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 68.9% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,219 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,900 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

