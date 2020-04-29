Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MAR, CAR, DPZ

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR), where a total of 33,245 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.7% of MAR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 1,723 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,300 underlying shares of MAR. Below is a chart showing MAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) options are showing a volume of 28,991 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.2% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 5,526 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 552,600 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) options are showing a volume of 4,677 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 467,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.2% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 951,520 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 367 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 36,700 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

