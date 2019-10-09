Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MA, EA, MMM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA), where a total of 17,161 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.7% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019, with 1,117 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,700 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA) options are showing a volume of 12,018 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.6% of EA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,584 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 158,400 underlying shares of EA. Below is a chart showing EA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And 3M Co (Symbol: MMM) options are showing a volume of 12,357 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.3% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $147 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019, with 1,110 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,000 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $147 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MA options, EA options, or MMM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

