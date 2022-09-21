Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LZ, NUE, AMD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in LegalZoom.com Inc (Symbol: LZ), where a total of 5,357 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 535,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51% of LZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 270,000 underlying shares of LZ. Below is a chart showing LZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) options are showing a volume of 10,218 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.1% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring September 23, 2022, with 1,255 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,500 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 348,556 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 34.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.7% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 70.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring September 23, 2022, with 21,420 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LZ options, NUE options, or AMD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

