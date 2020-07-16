Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LYV, SMAR, BE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV), where a total of 18,654 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.4% of LYV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 3,046 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 304,600 underlying shares of LYV. Below is a chart showing LYV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

SmartSheet Inc (Symbol: SMAR) saw options trading volume of 11,470 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 57.1% of SMAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 5,618 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 561,800 underlying shares of SMAR. Below is a chart showing SMAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bloom Energy Corp (Symbol: BE) saw options trading volume of 27,382 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 57.1% of BE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 2,381 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 238,100 underlying shares of BE. Below is a chart showing BE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

