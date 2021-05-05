Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LYFT, SAM, HLF

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lyft Inc (Symbol: LYFT), where a total of 109,582 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 149.1% of LYFT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring May 07, 2021, with 11,098 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of LYFT. Below is a chart showing LYFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Boston Beer Co Inc (Symbol: SAM) saw options trading volume of 1,827 contracts, representing approximately 182,700 underlying shares or approximately 147.7% of SAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 123,730 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $900 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 180 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 18,000 underlying shares of SAM. Below is a chart showing SAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $900 strike highlighted in orange:

And Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (Symbol: HLF) options are showing a volume of 9,708 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 970,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 141.8% of HLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 684,410 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring May 14, 2021, with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of HLF. Below is a chart showing HLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LYFT options, SAM options, or HLF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.